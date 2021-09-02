Another Make in India Success! Indian Rlys' CLW Manufactures Record Number of Locomotives in Aug

The Indian Railways creates another ‘Make in India’ record in locomotive production. Despite Covid-19 related challenges, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), the locomotive manufacturing factory of Indian Railways, is breaking all the previous manufacturing records. The production unit of the national transporter accelerated its production to a record level in August.

According to the details shared by the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, it produced 46 locomotives in August 2021. This is the best production figure for August in any financial year. This noteworthy feat is achieved by the collective efforts and dedication of the CLW team.

Satish Kumar Kashyup, the General Manager of CLW while congratulating the entire team, said: “It’s a significant achievement."

He expressed hope that coming days CLW will be able to create another milestone in this current financial year by fulfilling the production target.

The Ministry of Railways and all railway board members congratulated the CLW team for their big success. Earlier, CLW produced as many as 250 electric locomotives (WAG-9 HC, 33071) in 188 working days.

In 2019-20, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 100 locomotives by mid-July in 97 working days, 150 locomotives by end of August in 128 working days and 200 locomotives by mid-October in 162 working days, as well as 250 locomotives by November-end in 190 working days.

In 2020-21, in the complete lockdown months of April and May and the un-lockdown months of June, July and August, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 100 locomotives by the first week of September in 102 working days. And 150 locomotives by the second week of October in 129 working days. Then 200 locomotives by November-end in 159 working days and 250 locomotives December-end in 188 working days.

According to the locomotive manufacturing factory, in the financial year 2015-16, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 250 locomotives in 274 working days; in 2016-17, the CLW produced 250 locomotives in 277 working days; in 2017-18, the CLW manufactured 250 locomotives in 249 working days, in 2018-19, the CLW manufactured 250 locomotives in 217 working days; in the financial year 2019-20, the CLW developed 250 locos in 190 days, while in 2020-21, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produced 250 locos in 188 working days.

