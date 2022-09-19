Chitti Turns Mahati, A 9-year-old Girl Who At Last Got Her Name from Telangana CM

It’s a real-life story of a couple who have been very affectionate towards their leader born out of the Telangana separate statehood movement and waited nine years to name their newborn baby girl by none other than the leader – Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of the eight-year-old state.

The couple named Suresh and Anitha, natives of Nandigama village of Bhupalapalli Mandal in Mulugu district, actively participated in the Telangana statehood movement before its formation. In the meantime, they were blessed with a baby girl in 2013 and firmly decided to name their daughter from the very presence of the then-movement leader Rao, also known as KCR.

However, the couple was unable to get to meet KCR who became the first chief minister of Telangana state. In the meantime, they started calling their child ‘Chitti’ and the same name was enrolled in her Aadhar card and school records. Now ,Chitti is in Class 5 and is very familiar with her pet name.

One fine day, state legislative assembly former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary came to know about the long cherished dream of the couple to name their daughter in the presence of KCR. He then apprised KCR about it following which the couple and their daughter Chitti were invited to the CM’s official residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

To their surprise, they received a warm welcome from the CM and his wife. KCR christened Chitti as ‘Mahati’ and presented them gifts in a traditional way. The CM also provided financial assistance to Mahati and her parents expressed gratitude to him.

