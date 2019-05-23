English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chittoor Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chittoor (చిత్తూరు) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Chittoor is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.14%. The estimated literacy level of Chittoor is 71.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Naramalli Sivaprasad of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 44,138 votes which was 3.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 49.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.59% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.98% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chittoor was: Naramalli Sivaprasad (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,23,865 men, 7,27,853 women and 133 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chittoor Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chittoor is: 13.4167 79
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चित्तूर, अरुणाचल (Hindi); চিত্তোর, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); चित्तूर, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); ચેિત્તુર, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சித்தூர், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); చిత్తూరు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಚಿತ್ತೂರು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ചിറ്റൂർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
YSRCP
N. Reddeppa
YSRCP
N. Reddeppa
LEADING
Chittoor Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
P. Ramachandran
IND
--
--
A. Hemanth
NOTA
--
--
Nota
MDPP
--
--
Pallipattu Abhinav Vishnu
YSRCP
--
--
N. Reddeppa
BJP
--
--
Jayaram Duggani
TDP
--
--
Naramalli Sivaprasad
BSP
--
--
C. Punyamurthy
INC
--
--
Cheemala Rangappa
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results