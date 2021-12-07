Chocolate Gift Box Parcel to Woman Cop Creates Bomb Scare in TN's Chennai

A mysterious parcel that arrived at the Triplicane police station in Chennai on December 6 created a panic among the policemen after they suspected that the parcel contained explosives inside. Cops called upon bomb squads where a ‘sweet surprise’ awaited as a twist.

Security was tightened in Chennai due to the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Monday. In this situation, there was a commotion as a man brought a parcel to the Chennai Triplicane Crime Division Inspector Kalaiselvi at the end of December 5. The man said that the parcel was a ‘gift parcel’ and that he would give it to Inspector Kalaiselvi.

As the inspector went home after duty, the parcel was handed over to Assistant Commissioner Baskar. When informed, Kalaiselvi refused to collect the parcel saying it had not come for her. However, this cast doubt on the parcel.

Subsequently, there was a suspicion that it might be an explosive material. Therefore, the bomb squads arrived and picked up the parcel with the help of a sniffer dog. The bomb squads disassembled the parcel by placing it in the open ground at the back of Kalaivanar Arangam.

On a surprise, it came to light that it was not a ‘bomb’ parcel, rather really a gift parcel with chocolates, cashews and almonds inside. However, with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the police station, the police have taken up an investigation about the unknown man.

