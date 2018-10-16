Choked to Death, Wrapped in Poly Bag: Neighbour Flees After Raping 3-year-old in Surat

A Bihar native, in his early 20s, allegedly raped and choked to death a three-year-old Gujarat girl before wrapping the body in a polythene bag. The incident comes days after a man from the north Indian state was arrested for raping a 14-month-old in Himmatnagar district, triggering violence against migrant workers.According to a report in Hindustan Times, the minor girl had gone missing on the night of October 13 from Gujarat. "The body, wrapped inside a polythene bag, was found from a locked room of a neighbour on Monday evening," an official with the police in Limbayat, a zonal down in Surat district, was quoted as saying by HT.The report said that the room on the ground floor of a two-storey building was occupied by a man from Bihar, Anil Yadav, who is said to be around 18 or 20 years old. He has been absconding since Saturday night.The girl lived with her parents and other two siblings on the first floor of the same building, the police said."CCTV footage revealed that the girl had not gone outside the society gate. This led us to do an extensive search within the society premises. On October 15 evening, police broke open Yadav’s house to find the body," the official said, adding that two teams have left for Bihar in search of the accused.The report further stated that the police have been talking with the family to accept the body. However, they have refused to take it from the hospital till the suspect is arrested. The family members, supported by their community, have been sitting on a protest outside Simer Hospital demanding action against the suspect.