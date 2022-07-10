Chopper Rides, Lavish Parties, Flower Shower At Fair: Karnataka Bank Staff Swindles Crores To Fund High Life

Chopper rides, lavish parties, financing movies – Praveen Patri aka P Dixit lived the high life until now. The only problem? The money for it came from District Central Cooperative Bank in Bagalakote, Karnataka where he worked as a mere ‘office attender’ and which he duped of crores over the years.

The bank hasn’t registered a complaint with the police yet.

Praveen Patri aka P Dixit joined the bank in 2014 and has worked as an attender at Kamatagi, Gudur, Aminagad branches of the bank in Bagalakote district.

Being around the managers, he got his hands on their ID cards and got duplicate copies made. Using those, he took interest on deposit amount in the bank, confirmed Ajaykumar Saranayak, Chairman, Bagalakote DCC Bank.

The native of Sulibhavi village of Hungunda taluk, he introduced himself as Junior Raghu Dixit.

According to sources, said he took multiple trips in a private helicopter and even sponsored a pushparchane-shower of flowers through a helicopter for a village fair a few months ago.

He is said to have hosted multiple lavish parties in Bagalakote and funded several music albums and movies as well. The Kamathagi branch of DCC bank has noted Rs 56 lakh missing thanks to Patri’s tricks, which the bank management says he has confessed to before the internal enquiry committee.

“The bank has constituted three special teams to investigate this case. The committee has dismissed Patri from his duties and confiscated his passport. He has been strictly instructed to be present at the bank until the investigation is completed or a criminal case will be filed against him. The bank has also decided to confiscate his six acres in Sulibhavi and another plot in his mother’s name. We hope at least a part of the mishandled money comes from it,” said Lokesh, Managing director, DCC Bank.

