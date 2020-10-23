Chopper Scam: Court Grants Interim Bail To Middleman Rajeev Saxena

New Delhi: ADelhi court on Friday granted interim bail toDubai-based businessman and alleged middlemanRajiv Saxena in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case. The courtgranted interim bail to him on a personal bond of Rs two lakh and one surety of like amounttill December 11, the next date of hearing.

The CBI opposed his regular bail application and sought time to file a reply in this regard. Special Judge Arvind Kumar, meanwhile, granted regular bail to another alleged middlemanSandeep Tyagi and otherson a personal bond of Rs two lakh and one surety of like amount eachafter the CBI did not oppose their bail applications.

All the accused persons had appearedbefore the court through video conferencing in pursuance to the summons issued to them by the court. Dubai-based businessman Saxena was extradited to India on January 31, 2019 in connection with the scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, after which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the scam.

He was later granted bail in the ED’s case and he turned approver.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor