Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chopper Scam: ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Alleged Middleman

The charge sheet also consists information regarding different e-mail ids that were being used, besides several hard discs, ED's advocate Samvedna Verma told the court.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chopper Scam: ED Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Alleged Middleman
File photo of AgustaWestland chopper.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case.

The agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Gupta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

Gupta was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is in judicial custody.

He moved a bail application which will he heard on Thursday, when the court considers the charge sheet.

While filing the final report, the ED informed the judge that the statement of Rajiv Saxena, another middleman who recently turned approver in the case, and certain diaries were submitted before the court in a sealed cover.

"Those diaries have classified information and it would not be in the interest of justice that the diaries be shared with the other side," ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court.

The agency told the court that there was clinching evidence of Gupta's role in the chopper scam as well as in various other defence deals.

The charge sheet also consists information regarding different e-mail ids that were being used, besides several hard discs, agency's advocate Samvedna Verma told the court.

ED had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Saxena, who turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.

It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram