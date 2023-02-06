Chopper Service to Connect Four Major Assam Cities from Wednesday

Helicopter services in six routes connecting four major cities of Assam will be launched by central PSU Pawan Hans Ltd on February 8, which are expected to boost trade and tourism.

Connectivity on the Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh network will commence in this phase, an official release said on Monday.

The operationalisation of these routes in the state will create ease of travel for the residents of the region and give a boost to trade and tourism, the release said.

Pawan Hans Ltd has been awarded 86 routes under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in six states and the launch on Wednesday will be under its first phase.

Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, the release said.

The scheme is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity, it added.

