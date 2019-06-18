Choppers for Dignitaries, 2-Hour Homam: KCR Preps Up for Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Inauguration on Friday

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday patted himself on the back for succeeding in maintaining a cordial relationship with neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, despite "repeated attempts" by Congress to "derail" the mega Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

After a marathon six-hour Cabinet meeting, the first after elections, KCR addressed a press conference and announced that the project would be launched on Friday at an auspicious time with 'Homam' from 8 am to 10 am. He further said that they will deploy five helicopters for Maharashtra governor, CM and AP CM to attend the inauguration ceremony.

He informed that Kaleshwaram is world’s largest multi-purpose project and the two chief ministers of the neighbouring states will attend its inauguration. KCR slammed the Congress party for "swindling funds and making false charges of corruption". He added that his government was committed to completing other major projects, including Devadula, Sitarama and Palamuru.

The chief minister alleged that the Centre did not give a "single penny" for the project. He further appreciated the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for maintaining friendly relationship with Telangana and acknowledged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's cooperation.

"With Fadnavis's cooperation, we are able to take up Chanaka Korata project work in our state. The projects will irrigate about 45 lakh acres of land. About 3,500 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water is going waste into the sea, which the Telugu states and Maharashtra or Karnataka have to tap by taking necessary measures. A delegation from AP will visit Hyderabad to look at the project development," KCR said.

Speaking on relations with Reddy government, he said that they will mutually decide on smooth distribution of assets and installations between two states. "About 5,000 TMC water is available for our states, of which, we will get share of 3,200 TMC from Krishna and Godavari rivers," the Telangana CM added.