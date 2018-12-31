‘Chor Machaye Shor': Yeddyurappa Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi, Calls PM Modi an ‘Effective Chowkidar’

The chief of BJP’s Karnataka unit, BS Yeddyurappa, on Monday came heavily on the “Gandhi family” for its alleged involvement in AgustaWestland chopper scam.'Chor machaye shor,' he quipped while accusing the Gandhi family of levelling charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing the media in Bengaluru on ED's statement in the on-going AgustaWestland probe.The ED had alleged that AgustaWestland middleman, Christian Michel, named a 'Mrs Gandhi' during questioning. “BJP’s claim now stands vindicated that every fugitive middleman, be it Anderson, Quattrocchhi or Michel, are found to have links to the first family of the Congress party,” Yeddyurappa said.“There is proof beyond doubt that Christian Michel is being remote-controlled by someone outside,” he added. He said the lawyer defending Michel has direct contact with the Gandhi family.The former Karnataka chief minister also said that after Michel's confessions neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi have a moral right to speak against PM Modi."Our Chowkidhar is effective and has been successful in nabbing thieves. It is because of him many of them are having sleepless nights. The Congress party should now remain silent and let court proceedings continue instead of indulging in perverse arguments,” he added.Crediting the BJP for developments in the case, the BJP president said it was the Modi-led government at the Centre that was responsible for the extradition of Christian Michel from UAE on December 4 and also successful in attaching assets belonging to Michel worth Rs 1.12 crore.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.