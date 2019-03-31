Chowkidar Won’t Let Anyone Paw at Your Money, Says PM Modi at Delhi Event

Intensifying his ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ (I too am a watchman) campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with people who have pledged their support to the campaign, from about 500 places across the country.He addressed the biggest town hall programme at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, while simultaneously taking questions from people through video conferencing set up at the 500 locations.The Prime Minister said, “We are all chowkidars, committed to building a strong and prosperous India. Every Indian, whether he is outside the country, is educated or uneducated, young or old, is a chowkidar.”“I will not let anybody paw at your money under my guard. As the chowkidar of the nation, it is my responsibility to make sure the People’s wealth is safe,” he added.“Today, we have the privilege of reaching out to millions of people at more than 500 locations across the country through technology. In 2014, the people trusted us and gave us the opportunity to serve the nation. Since assuming the new responsibility, I have tried my best to protect nation's wealth from the corrupt.”“Chowkidar isn't about a uniform, nor is it about being tied to a spot. It's a spirit,” Modi said.Taking a dig at fugitive businessman and former liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Modi said, "Some people are complaining that the jails in India are bad and hence, they don't want to return... Should I give them a better jail than the one where Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned?"The PM said Pakistan is in a fix because if it acknowledges the air strikes, it will have to accept that there was terror camp there."They have been saying that there are no terror camps. Now they have to hide it. They are not allowing anybody to go there. We've been told Balakot area is being reconstructed by Pakistan to show that a school is being run there, so that people can be taken there and shown that no terror camp existed there," he said.Those abusing Modi on Balakot air strikes are helping Pakistan with their statements, he added.“For how long were we going to let them attack us? So I decided that we will take the fight to them on their own turf. I have complete trust on the armed forces, their ability and discipline and what they can achieve. Pakistan thought I would not react because I was busy with elections... I don't care about elections, I care about the nation,” he said."Mission Shakti has nothing to do with elections ...what we have achieved is unique...only 3 other nations had this capability to do this before us," he added.