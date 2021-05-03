'Chris Gayle Should be Named Captain' - Ajay Jadeja on What Punjab Kings Can do to Change Their Fortunes

Punjab Kings’ season is fast turning into an unpleasant dream. They were struggling with consistency and when there was a ray of hope, their captain and top-performer KL Rahul was diagnosed with a health issue which has put his season in jeopardy.

Mayank Agarwal has been handed the team captaincy in Rahul’s absence and he led admirably against Delhi Capitals, top-scoring for PBKS even though it came in another morale-crushing defeat. However, former India captain Ajay Jadeja has an off-field suggestion for the franchise that he feels may result in a turnaround.

Jadeja reckons PBKS should hand over the team captaincy to Chris Gayle as in his observation, the Jamaican has looked to be the only one in the team exhibiting the quality of a leader during IPL 2021.

And considering they are anyway in dire straits, appointing Gayle as skipper doesn’t sound a far-fetched idea.

“They will have to try something extraordinary now," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz. “I do agree with them appointing Mayank Agarwal. But now they have to rely on prayers, take an outside chance and appoint Chris Gayle as captain."

Jadeja said while making mistakes is part of the game, this could be their last throw of the dice to save the season. “They have to take such calls if they want to finish among the top-four. Making mistakes is part of the game. (This) could be their last throw of the dice. Who knows Gayle ends up brewing a storm," he said.

Jadeja said making same decisions in every match isn’t going to change the outcome. “We have seen in IPL, if you keep on making same decisions, you get the same result. Gayle seems to be their only chance now," he said.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha agreed with Jadeja and said PBKS should never give up on their hopes. And this is the perfect time to take a big call.

“You have to try till the last breadth. They have been pushed to the corner, then why not? Who knows if it will bring them back on the track!" Ojha said.

