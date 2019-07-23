Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Christian Family Allegedly Assaulted, Forced to Leave ‘Thakur’ Dominated Locality in Lucknow

The Christian couple, living in Nandi Vihar of Chinat area where the majority of members belong to the 'Thakur' community, said they were being abused since a long time.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 23, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Christian Family Allegedly Assaulted, Forced to Leave ‘Thakur’ Dominated Locality in Lucknow
The Christian couple lives in Nandi Vihar of Chinat area in Lucknow.
Loading...

Lucknow: A Christian family was allegedly beaten up by its neighbours in Lucknow and forced to leave the locality on Monday. The couple, living in Nandi Vihar of Chinat area where the majority of members belong to the 'Thakur' community, said they were being abused since a long time.

According to the police, a quarrel between children of the two families led to a brawl between the male elders of the households, one of which is Christian and the other belongs to the 'Thakur' community of Hindus.

Speaking to the media, victim Promila Paul said, “My husband was beaten by neighbours, we were being abused for many days for being Christians. The neigbours say that they won’t let us live in this area as we are Christians and this is a Thakur dominated locality. We are the only Christian family living here and I fear for my life and security of my husband and kids.”

“We were being threatened continuously and even after complaining to the police no strict action was taken. Father of one of the accused is Ashok Singh who is a Sub Inspector with UP Police and that is why we are being pressurized to resolve the issue. His son has beaten me up and torn my clothes, he has threatened me earlier too. One of the neighbor who tried to help us and intervene was also threatened by these people and said why are you helping Christians even after being a Hindu,” added Promila.

Responding to the reports, Circle Officer Gomti Nagar, Awnishwar Chandra Srivastava said, “The incident took place under Chinat Police station, yesterday a brawl took place between two families and a clash also took place. One of the families is Christian while the other family is from Thakur community. Case was registered from both the sides. In evening the Christian family was again assaulted, main accused Shubham has been arrested and case under section 307 of the IPC has been registered.”

“The issue started between the kids of these families and went on to involve the females and finally the male members. One arrested, Shubham, is son of a policeman whose family also lives in the same vicinity, he was involved in the assault on Christian family and has been arrested,” he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram