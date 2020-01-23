Christian Hymn 'Abide With Me' to Remain in List of Tunes for Beating Retreat Ceremony
The hymn will be the finale piece in the iconic ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29. 'Abide With Me' was written by Scottish Anglican Henry Francis Lyte and it was the only western tune played at the event last year.
Jawans during the 'Beating Retreat' rehearsal in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The ceremony held on January 29 every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Christian hymn 'Abide With Me', a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi, will continue to figure in the list of tunes to be played during the Beating Retreat ceremony, amid uncertainty over its inclusion at the ceremonial event.
The hymn will be the finale piece in the iconic ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.
'Abide With Me' was written by Scottish Anglican Henry Francis Lyte and it was the only western tune played at the event last year.
"Earlier the band was asked to discontinue practising the hymn 'Abide With Me', but in last 2-3 days, instructions were given to again practice it. It will be the finale piece as it has been traditionally," a source said on Thursday.
The soulful tune also figured in the official list of tunes in a brochure on the Beating Retreat ceremony released by the Army on Thursday. The tunes to be performed by the bands also include 'Vande Mataram' which precedes 'Abide With Me' in the list.
Sources, a week ago, had indicated that the ceremony was likely to conclude with 'Vande Mataram'. Traditionally, it concludes with 'Abide With Me'.
