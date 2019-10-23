Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Christian Michel Approaches HC for Bail in CBI and ED Cases in AgustaWestland Chopper Scam

Christian Michel James, who is in judicial custody since January 5 this year and has been denied relief in both matters by the trial court, moved the high court against the lower court's decision.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Christian Michel Approaches HC for Bail in CBI and ED Cases in AgustaWestland Chopper Scam
File photo of AgustaWestland chopper.

New Delhi: Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases filed by the CBI and ED in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Michel, who is in judicial custody since January 5 this year and has been denied relief in both matters by the trial court, moved the high court against the lower court's decision.

According to the high court website, both petitions are 'under defect'. It means the petitions have certain procedural infirmities which need to be corrected by the petitioner before they can be listed for hearing.

In his plea for regular bail in the corruption case, Michel has contended that the entire case depends on documentary evidence which has already been collected by the investigation agency and produced before the concerned special CBI court.

He has also contended, in his plea, that no economic loss has been caused to the exchequer as Euro 8.35 million was received as compensation by India which also confiscated three helicopters worth Euro 150 million.

"...in VVIP helicopter contract had a proper integrity pact with a strict clause in it. The Government of India has not lost any money due to this.

"The averment in the order passed by the trial court that there is a huge loss for the public exchequer is absolutely wrong, rather it is huge gain for the government since three helicopters worth Euro 150 million has been confiscated...," his application said.

It further contends that all the accused named in the FIR are on bail and no other public servant has been arrested or interrogated in relation to any transaction with him.

It also states that in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED, after interrogating him, no role has been attributed to him with regard to change in specifications of the VVIP helicopters.

It claims that the Italian courts had acquitted him and all the other accused in the case and therefore, his prosecution here "amounts to double jeopardy".

Apart from that the application also raises medical grounds for grant of bail. It states that Michel is suffering from kidney stones and has lost body weight.

The special CBI court had denied him the relief saying there was no sufficient ground to grant bail.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year.

On January 5 this year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram