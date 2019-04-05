English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Christian Michel Counters ED in Court, Says Never Named Anyone in Chargesheet
Michel's counsel claimed that the copy of the chargesheet was provided to the media before it was provided to Michel.
File photo of AgustaWestland scam accused middleman Michel Christian at CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (Image:PTI)
New Delhi: A day after ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam, the alleged middleman moved a Delhi court Friday claiming that he has not named anybody before the probe agency.
He also alleged that the central government was using agencies for political agenda.
Advocate Aljo K Joseph, who has filed plea on Michel's behalf, claimed that "he (Michel) never named anyone".
In his plea, Michel has questioned how the charge sheet was leaked to the media even before its cognisance was taken by the court.
The matter will come up for hearing on April 6.
