1-min read

Christian Michel Counters ED in Court, Says Never Named Anyone in Chargesheet

Michel's counsel claimed that the copy of the chargesheet was provided to the media before it was provided to Michel.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
Christian Michel Counters ED in Court, Says Never Named Anyone in Chargesheet
File photo of AgustaWestland scam accused middleman Michel Christian at CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (Image:PTI)
New Delhi: A day after ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam, the alleged middleman moved a Delhi court Friday claiming that he has not named anybody before the probe agency.

He also alleged that the central government was using agencies for political agenda.

Michel's counsel claimed that the copy of the chargesheet was provided to the media before it was provided to Michel.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, who has filed plea on Michel's behalf, claimed that "he (Michel) never named anyone".

In his plea, Michel has questioned how the charge sheet was leaked to the media even before its cognisance was taken by the court.

The matter will come up for hearing on April 6.
