Christians in Pakistan Celebrate Easter Amid COVID-19 Fears

[caption id="attachment_2574819" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rev. Shahid Mehraj, center, leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574827" align="alignnone" width="875"] A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574821" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574823" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christian families hold candles during an early Easter Mass outside a church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574829" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads a Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574831" align="alignnone" width="875"] A pastor leads an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574833" align="alignnone" width="875"] A Christian prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574835" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians attend an Easter Mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church during a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574837" align="alignnone" width="875"] Pastor Barnabas Younis leads a special Easter service from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574839" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians pray during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574841" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church after a government imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574845" align="alignnone" width="875"] A Christian family prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

