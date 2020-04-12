Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Christians in Pakistan Celebrate Easter Amid COVID-19 Fears

Christians in Pakistan celebrated the Easter amid COVID-19 fears. Pakistan will take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on April 13, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 4,970.

Associated Press

Updated:April 12, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Christians in Pakistan Celebrate Easter Amid COVID-19 Fears
Christians attend an Easter Mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church during a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)

[caption id="attachment_2574819" align="alignnone" width="875"]Rev. Shahid Mehraj, center, leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Rev. Shahid Mehraj, center, leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574827" align="alignnone" width="875"]A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP) A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574821" align="alignnone" width="875"]Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574823" align="alignnone" width="875"]Christian families hold candles during an early Easter Mass outside a church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Christian families hold candles during an early Easter Mass outside a church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574829" align="alignnone" width="875"]Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads a Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads a Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574831" align="alignnone" width="875"]A pastor leads an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP) A pastor leads an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574833" align="alignnone" width="875"]A Christian prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP) A Christian prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574835" align="alignnone" width="875"]Christians attend an Easter Mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church during a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Christians attend an Easter Mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church during a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574837" align="alignnone" width="875"]Pastor Barnabas Younis leads a special Easter service from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Pastor Barnabas Younis leads a special Easter service from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574839" align="alignnone" width="875"]Christians pray during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Christians pray during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574841" align="alignnone" width="875"]Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574843" align="alignnone" width="875"]Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church after a government imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP) Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church after a government imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2574845" align="alignnone" width="875"]A Christian family prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP) A Christian family prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]

| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
