Christians in Pakistan Celebrate Easter Amid COVID-19 Fears
Christians in Pakistan celebrated the Easter amid COVID-19 fears. Pakistan will take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on April 13, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 4,970.
Christians attend an Easter Mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church during a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)
[caption id="attachment_2574819" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rev. Shahid Mehraj, center, leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574827" align="alignnone" width="875"] A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574821" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574823" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christian families hold candles during an early Easter Mass outside a church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574829" align="alignnone" width="875"] Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads a Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574831" align="alignnone" width="875"] A pastor leads an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574833" align="alignnone" width="875"] A Christian prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574835" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians attend an Easter Mass at Central Brooks Memorial Church during a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574837" align="alignnone" width="875"] Pastor Barnabas Younis leads a special Easter service from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574839" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians pray during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574841" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Christians attend an Easter Mass at nearly empty Central Brooks Memorial Church after a government imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2574845" align="alignnone" width="875"] A Christian family prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from the rooftop of his house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP)[/caption]
