Christmas 2019: Make Creative Greeting Cards, Christmas Tree This December 25

Christmas is here. The day is observed by spreading love, harmony, and peace while remembering the birth of Jesus Christ.

Among the myriad ways of ushering this merriment, creating a handmade greeting card and drawing Christmas tree would be certainly a wonderful idea.

There might be some who are pro at it, there are people who might want to check out a tutorial before going ahead with it.

To begin with let us get a bit creative and try drawing the Christmas tree.

Materials Required:

Paper

Pencil, felt pen or marker

Eraser

Colour pencils

You can go through the easy step by step write-up given below and draw the tree:

Step 1:

Lightly draw an inverted V (^) (or an incomplete A). Try not to make the lines completely straight like that of a triangle.

Step 2:

Now draw three inverted sharp, pointed curves and join the two ends of the inverted V (i.e. ^), as shown. And draw a star at the top.

Step 3:

Continue to add similar yet bigger, pointy shapes below the first one. Increase the number of pointy curves as you go downward, as shown. Keep the lines smooth and relaxed, and enjoy the process.

You can make any number of tiers (5, 6 or 7). It is entirely up to you to decide how tall you would want to draw the Christmas tree.

It should look almost like a pyramid placed on top of another.

Step 4:

Draw a trunk at the bottom after that. Add some sparkle to the star atop with dashed lines. You may add a pot below the trunk and decorate it by drawing a bow.

Draw little circles at the pointed tips to make Christmas balls.

Once you are done with pencil drawing you may use your marker to highlight the outlines.

Step 5:

Then add colour to finish the drawing.

That’s all. Your Christmas tree is ready.

This would be an excellent drawing for your greeting card, as well.

There is nothing like a handmade greeting card as it adds a beautiful personal touch to it. All you need to do is, jazz it up by doing the following:

Materials required:

Chart Paper

Pencil

Glue

Scissors

Colours

• Felt pens

• Ruler

• Eraser

1. Take a sheet of paper (preferably of a harder variety yet softer than card board) or a chart paper and fold it in half from one short side to the other short side. Keep it aside.

2. Take another piece of paper smaller than the previous one (i.e., the paper folded and set aside in step 1, because you need to paste it on top of that one, later). Measure to see if it will fit on the previous paper leaving an inch margin (length and breadth).

3. Draw anything simple to your liking (such as a Christmas tree, flowers, little christmas bells, cup cakes, balloons, designs), on that paper. Then, colour your drawing.

3. Now cut the drawing and paste it on your folded card. Write a simple greeting message addressing the person you wish to send the card (like, Merry Christmas, X-mas, or Season’s Greetings) with felt pen. That’s all. Your greeting card is ready. Go ahead and express your love, write your message. Keep the message short and sweet.

Send best wishes with the handmade greeting cards and make the celebration extra special for your loved ones.

