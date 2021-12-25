Christmas 2021: After Row Over 'Namaz' in Gurgaon, 'Jai Shree Ram' Slogans Chanted During Xmas Eve Celebrations

After row over offering ‘namaz’ in open spaces, some miscreants tried to disrupt Christmas eve celebrations by raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Gurgaon’s Pataudi. According to reports, the incident occurred when blankets and food were being distributed to poor children at a school in Pataudi.

This came on a day when at least 20 men affiliated with Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti reached Gurgaon’s Shyam Chowk at Udyog Vihar and tried to disrupt Friday ‘namaz’. However, people managed to offer prayers at nine locations — Leisure Valley, Shyam Chowk, Shankar Chowk, near Spicejet office at Udyog Vihar, Sector 42, Sector 69, two sites in IMT Manesar and Sector 34 — after heavy police deployment.

Parveen Yadav, who led the protesters at Shyam Chowk, was quoted by Indian Express: “We have filed complaints at two police stations and urged the administration to take action against people violating the (Haryana) CM’s orders. If there is no action, we will continue our agitation next week.”

CM Manohar Lal Khattar had on Tuesday said during the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, “People of all faiths hold prayers at designated religious places and permissions are given for all big festivals and programmes in open. But by displaying a show of strength provoking sentiments of another community is not appropriate… No member of any community should hold such programmes in open spaces.”

