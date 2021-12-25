Christmas 2021 Updates: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Lead Wishes on Xmas, Cap on Devotees in Most Churches Amid Omicron

Christmas 2021 Updates: Several leaders on Saturday took to Twitter to wish Indians on the occasion of Christmas. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, President Ram Nath Kovind urged the citizens to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty adopted by Christ.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight mass at a prominent church in the city on Friday and prayed for the well-being of one and all. She later took to social media and urged everyone to maintain Covid-19 protocols amid the festivities. “I pray to the God for the safety and well being of everyone. The warm glow of festive lights and smiling faces everywhere filled my heart with joy. As we celebrate I urge everyone to maintain all COVID protocols. Wear a mask at all times and use hand sanitizers," she posted on Facebook.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan greeted people of the state on Christmas eve. They urged the people to celebrate Christmas with unity, compassion and forgiveness.

Here are all Christmas related updates:

• “Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," PM Modi tweeted.

• “Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," Kovind tweeted.

• President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalised children who aren’t well enough to go home for the holidays.

• Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the US, numerous churches have cancelled in-person Christmas services, disappointing pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight. Other churches planned outdoor services or proposed a hybrid of online and in-person worship, often imposing tight restrictions for those in attendance. These included requirements to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

