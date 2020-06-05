Chronic Disease Patients at Jaipur's SMS Hospital Will Get 2 Months' Medicines at One Time
An order to this effect was issued by Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd on Friday on Health Minister Raghu Sharma's directions.
The patients of chronic diseases at Jaipur's SMS government hospital will now be able to get two months' medicines on a single occasion instead of one month in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Patients of chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure and heart diseases will be benefitted with the decision.
