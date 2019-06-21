CHSE 12th Result 2019: Odisha Class 12 Result for Arts, Commerce Released at chseodisha.nic.in. 65.89% Pass in Arts

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 Declared | Odisha Board 2019 released the class 12 Arts, Commerce result today June 21 (Friday). The exam administrator Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) published the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2019 and CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2019 on its official website chseodisha.nic.in. Further, the CHSE 12th Arts Result 2019, CHSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 was hosted at orissaresults.nic.in.

The Odisha class 12th Result can be accessed only by entering the CHSE Odisha Intermediate 2019 exam credentials. So far, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared the intermediate results for science stream on June 3. However, the class 10 result or BSE 10 Matric result for the current academic session was declared by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in the last week of May. The Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 can be checked from these two alternative websites examresults.net and odisha.indiaresults.com.

ARTS

Total number of students - 1,5232

Total Passing Percentage - 65.89%

Girls Passing Percentage - 73.99%

Boys Passing Percentage - 55.80%

COMMERCE

Total number of students - 18,826

Total Passing Percentage - 70.26%

Girls Passing Percentage - 74.52%

Boys Passing Percentage - 67.91%

Know Steps to Get CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 from the exam convener’s homepage

Step 1- Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on Odisha 12th Result 2019 link and on the new candidate login window enter the required details

Step 3- Click on submit tab to access your CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019

Step 4- The Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download and take a printout of your CHSE 12th Arts Result 2019, CHSE 12th Commerce Result 2019

Know Steps to Get CHSE +2 Result 2019 via SMS

Use your basic phone, to get CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 and overall scorecard in SMS format. Avail the same with these steps-

Step 1- Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- In few minutes, the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2019 or CHSE Odisha +2 Commerce Result 2019 will be delivered to you as SMS