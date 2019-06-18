CHSE +2 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result by Next Week at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 | The declaration of Odisha Class 12th results for the arts and commerce stream was scheduled for June 17, however till now the CHSE Odisha 12th Result has not been released. The exam convener Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has not uploaded any circular on its official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, citing reasons behind delay in Odisha 12th Result 2019. Further, fresh date for announcement of the results is also awaited. According to Odisha-based newsportal, the Orissa POST, the results are likely to be declared next week. In another, media report by InKhabar, it was mentioned that the class 12 result for Odisha Arts, Commerce might be declared today June 18 or otherwise the same is likely to get announced next week.

As the official date for declaration of CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 is not confirmed, candidates are suggested to keep visiting the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education’s official website frequently. As and when the Odisha 12th Result 2019 is declared, following the below-mentioned steps, the scorecard can be downloaded-

Steps to download CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 at Exam Convener’s Homepage

Step 1- Visit chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on a link reading Odisha 12th Result 2019 and you will be redirected on new window

Step 3- Enter the required details and submit them

Step 4- Your Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take a copy for future purposes.

Apart from the CHSE’s official homepage, the Odisha 12th Result 2019 will also be hosted on these portals examresults.net and odisha.indiaresults.com.

In offline mode, i.e. through SMS , the CHSE Odisha Result 2019 can be availed.

The steps are-

Step 1- Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO

Step 2- Send it to 56263

Step 3- The scorecard along with applicable Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will reach your message inbox.