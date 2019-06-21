CHSE +2 Result 2019: Odisha Declared Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results at orissaresults.nic.in, 70.26% Pass in Commerce
The CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2019 and the CHSE Odisha Commerce Results has been released on the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the Odisha Board class 12 results for Arts and Commerce examination. The CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2019 and the CHSE Odisha Commerce Results was released on the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Earlier, the CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 for arts and commerce stream was scheduled for June 17. However, the Odisha Board has not yet confirmed the time for the declaration of class 12 Arts and Commerce results. For the current academic session, the Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the arts and commerce stream class 12 board examinations from March 7 to March 30.
Apart from the CHSE’s official homepage, the Odisha +2 Result 2019 for Arts and Commerce will be hosted on two alternative portals examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
ARTS
Total number of students - 1,5232
Total Passing Percentage - 65.89%
Girls Passing Percentage - 73.99%
Boys Passing Percentage - 55.80%
COMMERCE
Total number of students - 18,826
Total Passing Percentage - 70.26%
Girls Passing Percentage - 74.52%
Boys Passing Percentage - 67.91%
Steps to download CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019: Online Mode
Once the Odisha 12th Result 2019 is declared, the scorecard can be checked in both online and offline mode. Here are steps for downloading CHSE Odisha Arts Result and CHSE Odisha Commerce Result in online mode from the homepage of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.
Step 1- Visit chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2- Click on Odisha 12th Result 2019 link and you will be redirected to a new window
Step 3- Enter the required details and hit submit tab
Step 4- Your Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout.
Steps to download CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019: Offline Mode
Through SMS service, the class 12 CHSE Odisha Result 2019 can be availed in offline mode. Follow these simple steps-
Step 1- Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO
Step 2- Send the text to 56263
Step 3- The scorecard of Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will reach your message inbox
