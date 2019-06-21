CHSE Class 12 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 12th Arts, Commerce Results Today at orissaresults.nic.in, Details

CHSE Class 12 Result 2019 | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will release the CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce students today June 21 (Friday).

The CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2019, CHSE Odisha Commerce Result 2019, CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 will get published on these official websites orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019, CHSE 12th Result for arts and commerce stream was scheduled for June 17. However, till now the confirmed time for Odisha Class 12 result 2019 declaration is not communicated by the exam convener. For the current academic session, the CHSE Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the arts and commerce stream class 12 board examinations from March 7 to March 30. Apart from the CHSE’s official homepage, the CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019 for Arts and Commerce, CHSE 12th Arts Result 2019, CHSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be hosted on these two alternative portals http://www.examresults.net/orissa/odisha-board-chse-plus-two-result-12th/ and http://odisha.indiaresults.com/

Steps to download CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019: Online Mode

Once the Odisha 12th Result 2019 is declared, the scorecard can be checked in both online and offline mode. Here are steps for downloading CHSE Odisha 2019 Arts Result, CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 in online mode from the homepage of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

Step 1- Visit chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on Odisha 12th Result 2019 link and you will be redirected to a new window

Step 3- Enter the required details and hit submit tab

Step 4- Your Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout.

Steps to download CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019: Offline Mode

Through SMS service, the class 12 CHSE Odisha Result 2019 can be availed in offline mode. Follow these simple steps-

Step 1- Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- The scorecard of Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will reach your message inbox