CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: Arts, Commerce Result Not to be Announced Today

Odisha 12th Result 2019 | The Odisha 12th Result 2019 for arts and commerce streams were to be released in this week. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE, Odisha) is responsible for publishing the Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce result on its official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Odisha 12th Result 2019 for arts, commerce stream may be out by June 22-23. In the current academic session, the CHSE Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the arts and commerce stream examination from March 7 to March 30. Last year, the CHSE 12 result for arts and commerce was announced on June 9.

Once the Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019, Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019, CHSE Result 2019, Odisha Board Result 2019 are published on the CHSE’s homepage , the scores can be checked at alternative portal and through phone SMS and all details for the same can be read here.

Odisha 12th Result 2019: Steps to follow on CHSE website

Step 1- Visit these links chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Search for tab reading Odisha 12th Result 2019 for arts, commerce

Step 3- Click it and enter the required details, then submit them to get Odisha 12th Result 2019

Step 4- The Odisha 12th Arts Result 2019 or Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

Odisha 12th Result 2019: Alternative Websites

The below listed two portals will also be hosting the scorecard of arts and commerce results.

1- examresults.net

2- indiaresults.com

Odisha 12th Result 2019: Get scorecard via SMS

Follow the three-step method for receiving scores as SMS on your phone-

Step 1- Type RESULTOR12ROLLNO

Step 2- Send the text to 56263

Step 3- The Odisha 12 th Result 2019 and scores will reach your phone’s inbox

Till now, the Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the class 10 results and Intermediate results for science students on June 3.