English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 to Declare on May 10 at chseodisha.nic.in. Check Your Grades
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Result 2018 or Orissa Class 12th Results 2018 in the month of May 2018. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is set to release the Orissa Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website chseodisha.nic.in.
Image for representation. Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Result 2018 or Orissa Class 12th Results 2018 in the month of May 2018. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is set to release the Orissa Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website chseodisha.nic.in.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha Exam 2018 or Orissa 12th Exam 2018 conducted between March 6-28, 2018. Students can also check their results on examresults.net/telangana and results.nic.in.
Steps to check CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018, students need to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.chseodisha.nic.in/
Step 2: Look for the link which says CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details.
Step 5: Click on Submit.
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.
Students can also get their CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Odisha Class 12 Results - CHSE Orissa 12th Results 2018 via SMS
SMS - RESULTOR12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
In 2018, a total of 3,65,826 students appeared for Odisha' CHSE Class 12 examination at various examination centers across the state.
Also Watch
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha Exam 2018 or Orissa 12th Exam 2018 conducted between March 6-28, 2018. Students can also check their results on examresults.net/telangana and results.nic.in.
Steps to check CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018, students need to follow the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.chseodisha.nic.in/
Step 2: Look for the link which says CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.
Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details.
Step 5: Click on Submit.
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.
Students can also get their CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Odisha Class 12 Results - CHSE Orissa 12th Results 2018 via SMS
SMS - RESULTOR12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263
In 2018, a total of 3,65,826 students appeared for Odisha' CHSE Class 12 examination at various examination centers across the state.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- National Film Awards 2018: Why This Year's Winners Mark A Significant Breakthrough For Indian Cinema
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta