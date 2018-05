CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 Will be Published in End of May at chseodisha.nic.in. Steps to Follow

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to announce the CHSE Result 2018 or Orissa Class 12th Results 2018 in the month of May 2018. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is set to release the Orissa Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website chseodisha.nic.in The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha Exam 2018 or Orissa 12th Exam 2018 conducted between March 6-28, 2018. Students can also check their results on examresults.net/o disha and results.nic.in Steps to check CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018, students need to follow the steps below:Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.chseodisha.nic.in/ Step 2: Look for the link which says CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.Step 3: Click on the link and fill up the details required to get your CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.Step 4: Enter your Roll number and the other details.Step 5: Click on Submit.Step 6: Download and take a print out of your CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018.Students can also get their CHSE Odisha Results 2018 or Orissa 12th Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:Odisha Class 12 Results - CHSE Orissa 12th Results 2018 via SMSSMS - RESULTOR12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263In 2018, a total of 3,65,826 students appeared for Odisha' CHSE Class 12 examination at various examination centers across the state.