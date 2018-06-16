GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CHSL Tier 1 Exam Result 2017 Declared at ssc.nic.in; 48404 Qualify for Tier 2 Exam

SSC will shortly release the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format. Candidates must stay tuned to download the same as and when it is released by the Commission.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 16, 2018, 9:43 AM IST
Picture for representation.
CHSL Tier 1 Exam Result 2017 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in. As per the result, 48404 candidates have qualified for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 (Tier-II) Descriptive paper. Approximately 30 Lakh candidates across the country had appeared for CHSL Tier 1 Exam Result 2017 in March 2018. Candidates awaiting their result can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check CHSL Tier 1 Exam Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2 – Under Latest News tab, click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 - Declaration of Result of Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘click here’ given under Result
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/result_chsl17_t1_15062018.pdf

Furthermore, candidates will qualify for Tier-III Examination on the basis of their performance in both Tier-I and Tier-II exams subject to a minimum score of 33% in Tier-II Examination. Also, Tier-III Examination i.e. Skill Test/Typing Test is of qualifying nature only and candidates who qualify it will be called for Document Verification (DV) to confirm their eligibility and information as stated by them in the Online Application Form.

SSC aims to fill a total of 3259 vacancies via Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 for the posts of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC/JSA - 898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and Data Entry Operator (DEO -2).

