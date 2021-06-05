Churu Student Gets Rs 1.10 Lakh After Finding A Bug In Facebook

A 24-year-old student from Churu district in Rajasthan has been rewarded Rs 1.10 lakh for finding a bug in Facebook’s security system.

Krishan Kumar lives in Molisar Bada, a small village around 35 km from Churu. Krishan has never received any formal training in identifying bugs in mobile applications but has gained some knowledge about page source and HTML through his second-hand laptop and a cheap smartphone.

According to One India, Krishan on May 3 messaged to Facebook security center that when a user books an appointment on a Facebook page, his or her mobile number gets leaked to the page admin. The security lapse endangers the privacy of millions of Facebook users.

However, the Facebook officials couldn’t understand Krishan’s pointers, but when the 24-year-old sent screenshots and videos to the center, they realised the error, and later fixed it.

Krishan told the news website that he has been given a monetary reward of US $1500 (around Rs 1.10 lakh), and he will use the money to buy a new computer. The Churu resident also has a dream of becoming a web security researcher to find bugs in apps like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The 24-year-old revealed that he was trying to find a bug in Facebook for a very long time, and had even created a dummy page on the social media site. However, one day he booked an appointment on the page from a different account, and realised that his dummy page gained access to the user’s mobile number despite keeping it private.

Krishan informed the Facebook Security Center on May 3, and the social media site admitted to the error on May 10. The bug was fixed on May 20, and Facebook sent the monetary reward to Krishan on June 1.

Krishan’s father is a labourer, and other family members are involved in agricultural business. Realising his family’s financial condition, Krishan is pursuing his graduation through open learning.

