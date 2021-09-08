CIA Chief, Who Met Doval, Wants India to Play 'Key Role in Intel Sharing' Over Afghan Crisis

Focus on “meaningful security relationship" with India post Taliban takeover, America’s Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) chief William Burns met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

Sources told News18 that Burns, who reportedly met Doval on Tuesday, wanted India to play major role in sharing intelligence in the region, especially after US troops left Afghanistan. A source said that America wants India to share “maximum possible ground intelligence", and “give shelter to some Afghans".

“We can’t accept or deny anything details of the meeting," top government sources told News18. A report in The Hindu stated that American intelligence and security officials are visiting India.

The US delegation led by Burns will also fly to Pakistan. The report stated that the officials held consultations with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues arising from the Afghanistan evacuation effort and Taliban government formation.

