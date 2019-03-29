CIC Asks DoPT to Name IAS Officers Facing Graft Cases

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to disclose the names of IAS officers across the country against whom sanction of prosecution has been given in corruption cases since 2010.Lucknow-based RTI activist Nutan Thakur sought details — note sheets, letters and documents exchanged between the DoPT and different officers — in criminal cases registered against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers between 2010 and 2017.The CIC denied her the information saying it was not in a position to order disclosure of relevant files and related documents under section 7(9) of the RTI Act."The Commission observes from the perusal of facts on record that information sought in the RTI Application(s) is largely unspecific and is required to be gathered from voluminous records which may entail disproportionate diversion of resources as per Section 7(9) of RTI Act," Central Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha said.He, however, said, "In view of the foregoing, the Commission directs Sanjay Kumar, Under Secretary (US) and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) to provide the list of names of IAS officers for whom prosecution sanction has been granted as well as denied for the period starting from year 2010 till date of RTI Application.""The CPIO shall provide the information free of cost to the appellant within 15 days from the date of receipt of this order and a compliance report to this effect will be duly sent to the Commission," Sinha added.