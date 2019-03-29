English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CIC Asks DoPT to Name IAS Officers Facing Graft Cases
Lucknow-based RTI activist Nutan Thakur sought details — note sheets, letters and documents exchanged between the DoPT and different officers — in criminal cases registered against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers between 2010 and 2017.
File pic of Central Information Commission building.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to disclose the names of IAS officers across the country against whom sanction of prosecution has been given in corruption cases since 2010.
Lucknow-based RTI activist Nutan Thakur sought details — note sheets, letters and documents exchanged between the DoPT and different officers — in criminal cases registered against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers between 2010 and 2017.
The CIC denied her the information saying it was not in a position to order disclosure of relevant files and related documents under section 7(9) of the RTI Act.
"The Commission observes from the perusal of facts on record that information sought in the RTI Application(s) is largely unspecific and is required to be gathered from voluminous records which may entail disproportionate diversion of resources as per Section 7(9) of RTI Act," Central Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha said.
He, however, said, "In view of the foregoing, the Commission directs Sanjay Kumar, Under Secretary (US) and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) to provide the list of names of IAS officers for whom prosecution sanction has been granted as well as denied for the period starting from year 2010 till date of RTI Application."
"The CPIO shall provide the information free of cost to the appellant within 15 days from the date of receipt of this order and a compliance report to this effect will be duly sent to the Commission," Sinha added.
Lucknow-based RTI activist Nutan Thakur sought details — note sheets, letters and documents exchanged between the DoPT and different officers — in criminal cases registered against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers between 2010 and 2017.
The CIC denied her the information saying it was not in a position to order disclosure of relevant files and related documents under section 7(9) of the RTI Act.
"The Commission observes from the perusal of facts on record that information sought in the RTI Application(s) is largely unspecific and is required to be gathered from voluminous records which may entail disproportionate diversion of resources as per Section 7(9) of RTI Act," Central Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha said.
He, however, said, "In view of the foregoing, the Commission directs Sanjay Kumar, Under Secretary (US) and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) to provide the list of names of IAS officers for whom prosecution sanction has been granted as well as denied for the period starting from year 2010 till date of RTI Application."
"The CPIO shall provide the information free of cost to the appellant within 15 days from the date of receipt of this order and a compliance report to this effect will be duly sent to the Commission," Sinha added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results