English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CIC Directs Centre to Respond to RTI Query Seeking Details of Deaths on Suspicion of Cow Slaughter
The Ministry of Home Affairs had ignored the RTI appeal after which the applicant had to approach the Central Information Commission.
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has charged the Union Home Ministry to respond to an RTI applicant who demands to know the number of people killed between 2010 and 2017 on suspicion of cow slaughter in India.
Sameer Khan filed the RTI application with the ministry seeking to know state-wise statistics of the number of people killed and injured in incidents related to cow slaughter, their names and compensation paid by the government to the families of the victims.
The ministry did not respond to the application following which Khan approached the Commission, the highest appellate authority in the matter of RTI, seeking directions to the ministry to furnish the information.
The facts provided by the applicant validate that no response has been furnished to him, Chief Information Commissioner Sudhir Bhargava noted. He said that under the RTI Act it is mandatory to respond to RTI applications within given time period.
Bhargava said that neither the applicant nor the respondent (MHA) appeared for hearing in spite of notice from the Commission.
The Commission directed the central public information officer and the Home Ministry, to furnish a response, in accordance with the provisions of the RTI Act, to the applicant within four weeks. In case any information has been provided to the applicant, a copy of that response should be provided to the Commission along with a copy to the applicant, Bhargava said.
Sameer Khan filed the RTI application with the ministry seeking to know state-wise statistics of the number of people killed and injured in incidents related to cow slaughter, their names and compensation paid by the government to the families of the victims.
The ministry did not respond to the application following which Khan approached the Commission, the highest appellate authority in the matter of RTI, seeking directions to the ministry to furnish the information.
The facts provided by the applicant validate that no response has been furnished to him, Chief Information Commissioner Sudhir Bhargava noted. He said that under the RTI Act it is mandatory to respond to RTI applications within given time period.
Bhargava said that neither the applicant nor the respondent (MHA) appeared for hearing in spite of notice from the Commission.
The Commission directed the central public information officer and the Home Ministry, to furnish a response, in accordance with the provisions of the RTI Act, to the applicant within four weeks. In case any information has been provided to the applicant, a copy of that response should be provided to the Commission along with a copy to the applicant, Bhargava said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results