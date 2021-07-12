CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» CID Takes Over Probe into Death of Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's Bodyguard
1-MIN READ

CID Takes Over Probe into Death of Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's Bodyguard

CID logo

CID logo

Forty-year-old Chakraborty, a State Armed Police personnel who was part of Adhikari's security team from the time he was a TMC MP, allegedly shot himself dead in a police barrack in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district in 2018.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday took over the probe into the death of a bodyguard of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Nandigram’s BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, a senior officer said. “We will be investigating the death of Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty based on his wife’s police complaint," the CID officer told PTI.

Forty-year-old Chakraborty, a State Armed Police personnel who was part of Adhikari’s security team from the time he was a TMC MP and continued in the squad after he became a state minister in 2015, allegedly shot himself dead in a police barrack in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district in 2018. His wife Suparna Chakraborty had recently filed a fresh complaint with Kanthi police station demanding a probe into her husband’s death. The West Bengal Police was investigating the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 13:18 IST