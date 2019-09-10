Centre May Soon Ban Cigarette Butts, 11 Other Products to Check Plastic Pollutants
Cigarette butts are mostly made up of cellulose acetate - a type of plastic. It has filters that make smoking safer.
Representative image. (Reuters)
The Centre has come up with a list of 12 plastic pollutants that it will crack down on soon to stop the circulation of single-use plastic in the country. Cigarette butts, considered to be one of the biggest plastic pollutants in the world, are among the list that the Centre is mulling to impose a ban on.
Cigarette butts are mostly made up of cellulose acetate - a type of plastic. It has filters that make smoking safer.
The list proposed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also include small plastic bottles for beverages (less than 200 ml), plastic sticks used for ear buds, balloons, flags and candies, thin carry bags (less than 50 microns), cutlery - laminated bowls and plates (non-foamed), small plastic cups, containers (less than 150 ml and 5 gms), foamed cups, bowls, plates, non-woven carry bags, small wrapping/packing films, straws/stirrers, expanded polystyrene (thermocol) and roadside banners (less than 100 microns).
According to a Business Standard report, the CPCB has mentioned the definition for single use plastic as "Disposable plastic used for packaging only once before being disposed or recycled and which are non-biodegradable and remain in dumpsites, landfills or littered on streets and cause serious environmental or health hazards to our flora and fauna."
During his speech on the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. The push against single-use plastic by the Prime Minister is being seen as an effort to prevent environmental degradation.
On Monday, September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated this while addressing delegates from nearly 200 countries at the 14th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD-COP14) in Greater Noida.
"I would like to draw your attention to another land degradation; it is the menace of plastic waste. My government has announced that India will put an end to single-use plastic in the coming years. The time has come for the world to say goodbye to single-use plastic," the Prime Minister said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared
- Shahid Kapoor on First Time Meeting Mira: I Thought Are We Even Going to Last 15 Minutes?
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- Apple Special Event: What Will be That #OneMoreThing This Time Around?
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France