CIL Recruitment 2018: 528 Posts, Apply From Tomorrow 29th June to 28th July 2018
CIL aims to place the selected candidates in Subsidiary Companies/Coalfield areas Hospitals/ Dispensaries. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin tomorrow.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
CIL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 528 vacancies for the post of Medical Executives has been released on the official website of Coal India Limited - coalindia.in.
CIL aims to place the selected candidates in Subsidiary Companies/Coalfield areas Hospitals/ Dispensaries. The application process for the same is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 29th June 2018, 10:00 AM. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 28th July 2018, 5:00 PM.
CIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 528
Sr. Medical Specialist in E4 Grade/ Medical Specialist in E3 Grade - 352
Sr. Medical Officer in E3 Grade - 176
Unreserved – 258
SC – 82
ST – 42
OBC - 146
Eligibility Criteria:
Senior Medical Specialist in E4 Grade – The applicant must be an MBBS from a recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India/ State Medical Council with recognized Post Graduate Degree / DNB/ Post Graduate Diploma with 3 years post qualification experience connected with the Speciality from a Hospital/ Clinic.
Medical Specialist in E3 Grade - The applicant must be an MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India/ State Medical Council with recognized Post Graduate Degree / DNB/ Post Graduate Diploma.
Senior Medical Officer in E3 Grade - The applicant must be an MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India/ State Medical Council.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://www.coalindia.in/DesktopModules/DocumentList/documents/Detailed_Advertisement_27062018.pdf
Age Limit:
Sr. Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 42 years as on 1st April 2018.
Medical Specialist (E3 Grade) and Sr. Medical Officer (E3 Grade) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st April 2018.
Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the official advertisement given above.
Pay Scale:
Sr. Medical Specialist in E4 Grade – Rs.29,100 – Rs.54,500 per month
Medical Specialist in E3 Grade – Rs.24,900 – Rs.50,500 per month
Sr.Medical Officer in E3 Grade - Rs.24,900 – Rs.50,500 per month
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.
Centers for Interview:
Bilaspur
Sambalpur
Varanasi
Nagpur
Kolkata
Ranchi
Guwahati
Hyderabad
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
