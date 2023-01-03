'Viewers Visit for Entertainment': SC Says Cinema Halls Can Prohibit Moviegoers from Taking Food from Outside

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the owners of cinema halls have the right to regulate moviegoers from carrying food and beverages from outside into the movie hall. The bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud noted that cinema halls are the private property of their owners.

“The property of the cinema hall is the private property of the owner of the hall. The owner is entitled to set terms and conditions so long as such terms and conditions are not contrary to the public interest, safety, and welfare. The owner is entitled to set terms for the sale of food and beverages. Movie goer has the choice to not purchase the same," the court said.

The Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying, “Viewers visit hall for entertainment."

The viewers will have to adhere to the rules of the cinema hall owner, the court added.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by owners of cinema halls and the Multiplex Association of India challenging a 2018 verdict of the High Court.

