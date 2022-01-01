Cinema Halls Shut, Markets Open: Haryana Govt Issues Fresh Covid Curbs for These 5 Districts. Check Here

Cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad and three other districts in Haryana will be shut from Sunday till January 12, the state government announced as part of fresh curbs to contain the surge of Covid-19 cases. Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 pm will also be continued, a statement said.

The Haryana government announced the following curbs in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat:

• All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes shall remain closed.

• All sports complexes, stadium, swimming pools shall remain closed (except for being used for training of sportsperson in national/international sports events). No spectators or visitors will be allowed.

• All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited.

• Government and private offices, except for emergencies/essential services are advised to function with 50% staff attendance.

• Malls and Markets are allowed to open till 5 pm.

• Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

• For gatherings of more than 100, prior permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners should be solicited.

• School, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Coaching institutions, Libraries and Training Institutes (whether government or private), Aganwadi Centres under Women and Child Development department shall remain closed.

• In funeral and marriages, gatherings shall not be more than 50 and 100 persons, respectively, subject to strict adherence to covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing.

• NGOs and urban local bodies are advised to distribute masks in the public.

• ‘No-mask-no-service’ shall be observed strictly in the state.

• Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, local markets, banks, fitness centres, petrol & CNG stations, milk booths, ration shops, liquor and wine shops, shopping complexes, sugar mills and private/government offices.

• Violators of Covid appropriate behaviours: mask, social distancing and persons who have not received any Covid-19 dose or due for second dose will be fined with Rs 500 challan. Institutional violators will be fined Rs 5000.

• Night movement restrictions will be continued from 11 pm to 5 am in the state strictly.

Haryana on Saturday recorded 552 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 7,74,340, according to a health department bulletin. Of the fresh infections, 298 were reported from Gurugram alone. The district, which falls under the National Capital Region, has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for over a week now.

Faridabad reported 107 fresh cases, Ambala 32 and Panchkula 26, the bulletin stated. No fresh case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus or death due to the infection was reported in Haryana.

