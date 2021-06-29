Cipla Gets DCGI Nod to Import Moderna's Covid Vaccine for Emergency Use in India: Sources to PTI

Cipla, a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, on Tuesday received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for restricted emergency use in India, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Cipla on Monday sought the DCGI’s nod for importing the Moderna’s vaccine and submitted an application.

Moderna’s method to protect against Covid-19 relies on messenger RNA (mRNA) to program cells to generate immunity to the coronavirus. This vaccine along with Pfizer are viewed as a preferred choice among wealthy countries, analysts said, based on clinical trial data showing they were more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus.

About 120 million Americans have received a Pfizer or Moderna shot so far with no major safety issue identified.

The United States and European Union are pushing to stock up on even more of the mRNA vaccines. Japan is also working to secure 100 million doses of Pfizer’s shot by the end of June.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

