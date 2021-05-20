Cipla Launches New Covid-19 RT-PCR Test Kit 'Vira-Gen', To be Sold From May 25

Drug major Cipla on Thursday announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit ‘ViraGen’ for Covid-19 in India, in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

“This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the company’s ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company will commence the supply of the Coronavirus detection kit from May 25, 2021. Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, “Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of "Caring for Life", this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now”.

ViraGen is Cipla’s third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. It is a real-time detection kit approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with a sensitivity of 98.6% and a specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test.

This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of COVID-19. ViraGen used for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 will be manufactured by Ubio Biotechnology Systems and marketed and distributed by Cipla through its expansive distribution network across the country, the company added.

