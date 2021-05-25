Cipla's Real-time Covid-19 Testing Kit 'ViraGen' to Make Market Debut Today

A real-time Covid-19 testing kit, launched last week pharmaceutical major Cipla, will hit the markets today. The RT-PCR test kit, called ‘ViraGen’, is being manufactured for India by the drug major in partnership with Ubio Biotechnology Systems.

Cipla had last week announced the commercialisation of its RT-PCR test kit ‘and said that the move “will help address the current testing services and capacity issues".

ViraGen is Cipla’s third offering in the Covid-19 testing segment. It is a real-time detection kit approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is based on multiplex PCR technology. It helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with a sensitivity of 98.6% and a specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test. This test is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in the upper and lower respiratory specimens from individuals suspected of Covid-19, the company said.

