English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
CISCE Releasing ISC Result 2018 on cisce.org. Details? Check Here
The ISC Result 2018 or ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be posted on the official website cisce.org by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Indian School of Certificate ISC Result 2018 for Class 12 will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE at 3 pm on May 14 (Monday). The ISC Result 2018 or ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be posted on the official website cisce.org by the CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination.
The ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from February 7 and ended on April 2. The ISC examination 2018 was conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE. Students who are eagerly waiting for their ISC Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 can click on these websites as well to check their result cisce.examresults.net , results.nic.in
CHECK YOUR ICSE RESULT 2018 HERE
How to check ISC Result 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
Also Watch
The ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from February 7 and ended on April 2. The ISC examination 2018 was conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE. Students who are eagerly waiting for their ISC Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 can click on these websites as well to check their result cisce.examresults.net , results.nic.in
CHECK YOUR ICSE RESULT 2018 HERE
How to check ISC Result 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Will Be Joined By This Special Person At Her Cannes First Appearance Post Marriage
- Raazi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt is This Film's Beating Heart
- Raazi Review: Does Alia Bhatt Starrer Makes for a Gripping Watch?
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air