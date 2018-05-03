English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CISCE Result 2018: ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 Dates Available on cisce.org. Click Here for Details
The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org.The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE is expected to declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 by May 25. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018 on http://cisce.examresults.net/ http://results.nic.in/
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018:
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
Last year, the ICSE results were declared on 29 May, 2017 at 3 PM. This year, the ICSE 10th class exams were held from 26 February- 28 March, 2018. The results for the ICSE exam 2018 are expected in May. For more updates on ICSE time table, and ICSE 10th class results keep checking the website.
Also Watch
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018 on http://cisce.examresults.net/ http://results.nic.in/
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018:
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
Last year, the ICSE results were declared on 29 May, 2017 at 3 PM. This year, the ICSE 10th class exams were held from 26 February- 28 March, 2018. The results for the ICSE exam 2018 are expected in May. For more updates on ICSE time table, and ICSE 10th class results keep checking the website.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award
- Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Artic Trucks Stealth Edition – Detailed Image Gallery