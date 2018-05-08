English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CISCE Result 2018: ICSE Class 10 Result, ISC Class 12 Result Date and Time Announced on cisce.org
The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org.The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on May 14 at 3 pm. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018 on http://cisce.examresults.net/ http://results.nic.in/
Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018:
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
Last year, the ICSE results were declared on 29 May, 2017 at 3 PM. This year, the ICSE 10th class exams were held from 26 February- 28 March, 2018. The results for the ICSE exam 2018 are expected in May. For more updates on ICSE timetable, and ICSE 10th class results keep checking the website.
Also Watch
