CISCE Result 2018: ICSE Class 10 Result, ISC Class 12 Result Expected on May 14 at 3 pm on cisce.org

1-min read

The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org.The CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2018, 9:43 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will publish the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on May 14 at 3 pm. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cisce.org

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018 on http://cisce.examresults.net/ http://results.nic.in/

Students need to follow the following steps in order to check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018:

Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4:  Enter the roll number and registration number

Step 5: Enter Summit

Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018

Last year, the ICSE results were declared on 29 May, 2017 at 3 PM. This year, the ICSE 10th class exams were held from 26 February- 28 March, 2018. The results for the ICSE exam 2018 are expected in May. For more updates on ICSE timetable, and ICSE 10th class results keep checking the website.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
