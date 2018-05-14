English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CISCE Result 2018: ICSE, ISC Result 2018 Released at cisce.org. Steps You Need Follow
The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be released on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org and the Board will hold a press conference as well for the same.
(Image: News18.com)
The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination announced the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 today (May 14) at 3 pm. The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 released on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org and the Board will hold a press conference as well for the same. The pass percentage for ICSE Result 2018 is 98.51%. The pass percentage for ISC Result 2018 is 96.21 %. Seven candidates are in the first position for ISC class 12 exam. Swayam Das of St Mary’s Navi Mumbai is the topper with 99.40% in ICSE class 10
The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from February 26 till March 28. The Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from February 7 to April 2. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will also be releasing ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in
CRITERIA FOR PASSING MARKS
Follow the following steps to check the ICSE Result 2018, ISC Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018
