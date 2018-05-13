English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CISCE Result 2018: ICSE Result to be Available Tomorrow at 3pm on cisce.org. All You Need to Know
The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org on May 14 (tomorrow) at 3 PM. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted from February 26- March 2
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will announce the ICSE Results 2018 or ICSE Class 10 results 2018 on May 14 (tomorrow)at 3 pm. The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org.
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination board from February 26- March 28. Students can also look up to these websites for ICSE 10th result 2018 cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in
CHECK YOUR ISC RESULT 2018
How to check ICSE Result 2018 or ICSE Class 10 Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org
Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018
Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018
Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration number
CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12
Step 5: Enter Summit
Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018
