1-min read

CISCE Result 2018: ICSE Result to be Available Tomorrow at 3pm on cisce.org. All You Need to Know

The CISCE Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org on May 14 (tomorrow) at 3 PM. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted from February 26- March 28

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2018, 12:01 AM IST
CISCE Result 2018: ICSE Result to be Available Tomorrow at 3pm on cisce.org. All You Need to Know
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE will announce the ICSE Results 2018 or ICSE Class 10 results 2018 on May 14 (tomorrow)at 3 pm. The CISCE  Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will release the ICSE Results 2018 on its official website cisce.org.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Examination for the year 2018 was conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination board from February 26- March 28. Students can also look up to these websites for ICSE 10th result 2018 cisce.examresults.netresults.nic.in

CHECK YOUR ISC RESULT 2018

How to check ICSE Result 2018 or ICSE Class 10 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org

Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018

Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018

Step 4:  Enter the roll number and registration number

CRITERIA FOR PASSING CLASS 12

Step 5: Enter Summit

Step 6: Download the ICSE Results 2018 and ISC Results 2018

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
