CISCE Will Declare ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 Tomorrow at 3 pm at cisce.org: How to Check

The ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018 will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE on May 14 (tomorrow) at 3 pm. The ICSE Class 10 Result 2018, ISC Class 12 Result 2018 will be available on its Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE's official website cisce.org The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE conducted ICSE Examination 2018 from 26 February till 28 March, 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 examination 2018 started from 7 February 2018 and on 2 April, 2018. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE board will release Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 and Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results 2018 on cisce.examresults.net Step 1: Click on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org Step 2: Look for the link ICSE Result 2018, ISC Result 2018Step 3: Click on either ICSE Class 10 Results 2018 or ISC Class 12 Results 2018Step 4: Enter the roll number and registration numberStep 5: Enter SummitStep 6: Download the ICSE Result 2018 and ISC Result 2018Last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declares the ICSE class 10th results 2018 ad ISC class 12th results 2018 on May 29.