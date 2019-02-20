English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CISF 2019 Recruitment: 429 Vacancies For Post of Head Constable, Direct Link Here
The application fee for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) applicants is Rs 100. SC and ST category students don’t need to pay any fee. There is no application fee for women as well.
File photo of CISF Personnel guarding airports. (PTI)
New Delhi: The online application process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment to the posts of Head Constable, is still going on. These recruits are being held for 429 posts. Interested candidates can apply till February 20 at 5pm on www.cisf.gov.in, the official website of CISF.
The post of head constable comes under Level 4 pay scale. Therefore, a successful candidate will get a salary in range of Rs 25,500-81,100.
Eligibility requirements
A candidate’s age limit should be between 18-25 till February 20, 2019 and a minimum qualification of Class 10 or 12 should be possessed.
Medical Requirements
1- PST, Documentation
2- OMR/Computer Based Test in both English and Hindi
3- Skill Test (Typing Test)
The application can be done by clicking on cisf.gov.in
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
