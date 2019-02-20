LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CISF 2019 Recruitment: 429 Vacancies For Post of Head Constable, Direct Link Here

The application fee for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) applicants is Rs 100. SC and ST category students don’t need to pay any fee. There is no application fee for women as well.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CISF 2019 Recruitment: 429 Vacancies For Post of Head Constable, Direct Link Here
File photo of CISF Personnel guarding airports. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The online application process for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment to the posts of Head Constable, is still going on. These recruits are being held for 429 posts. Interested candidates can apply till February 20 at 5pm on www.cisf.gov.in, the official website of CISF.

The application fee for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) applicants is Rs 100. SC and ST category students don’t need to pay any fee. There is no application fee for women as well.

The post of head constable comes under Level 4 pay scale. Therefore, a successful candidate will get a salary in range of Rs 25,500-81,100.

Eligibility requirements

A candidate’s age limit should be between 18-25 till February 20, 2019 and a minimum qualification of Class 10 or 12 should be possessed.

Medical Requirements

1- PST, Documentation

2- OMR/Computer Based Test in both English and Hindi

3- Skill Test (Typing Test)

The application can be done by clicking on cisf.gov.in
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram